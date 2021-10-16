Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 527,966 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $203,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $69.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

