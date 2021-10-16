Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

