Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.49 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $162.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.92 and its 200-day moving average is $159.21. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.76 and a 1 year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

