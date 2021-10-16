Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,651 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.05% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUS. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.