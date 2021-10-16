Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.75 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 291.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 66,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $98.34 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $531,319.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,269.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,854. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.