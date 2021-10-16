Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 2,998 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Medifast during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 26.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 1,264.7% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MED. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MED stock opened at $190.90 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.59 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.79 and its 200 day moving average is $252.84.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.