Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,913 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5,921.9% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,039,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,839,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,236,000 after buying an additional 543,505 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $447.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $323.72 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $444.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

