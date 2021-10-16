Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 4,776 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,616,000 after purchasing an additional 380,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,537,000 after purchasing an additional 141,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

