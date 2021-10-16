Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 53,541 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,541 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $238.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.18 and its 200 day moving average is $244.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.