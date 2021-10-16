Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 5,898 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,661,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATUS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

