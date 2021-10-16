Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 7,066 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.32.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.15 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

