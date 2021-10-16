Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 8,068 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after acquiring an additional 767,152 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 655,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,215,000 after acquiring an additional 231,463 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 755,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,414,000 after acquiring an additional 190,230 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 820.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 185,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,956,000 after acquiring an additional 165,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after acquiring an additional 125,015 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.76.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total transaction of $577,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $553.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

