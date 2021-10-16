Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $121,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Novavax by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,328,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,608,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,016,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $161.95 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.98.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $8,579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $7,544,328.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,473 shares of company stock worth $36,129,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

