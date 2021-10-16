MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $115,488.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $776,299.86 and $115,488.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,969.29 or 1.00169898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00056230 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.41 or 0.00317757 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.76 or 0.00528638 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.72 or 0.00198343 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007932 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002033 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000961 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

