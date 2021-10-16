Mdex One Day Volume Reaches $34.91 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002043 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $890.90 million and approximately $34.91 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00068552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00074760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00108583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,031.35 or 1.00141939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.51 or 0.06255669 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00026526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 715,524,793 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

