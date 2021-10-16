Measurable Data Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.42 Million (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Measurable Data Token has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Measurable Data Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Measurable Data Token has a total market capitalization of $29.62 million and approximately $16.42 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token Coin Profile

Measurable Data Token (CRYPTO:MDT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 676,157,012 coins. Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Measurable Data Token is www.mdt.co . The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Midnight is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Blue Midnight Wish hashing algorithm. MDT halves every year to a floor of 0.125 MDT for PoW and 0.25 MDT for PoS. Every 720 blocks is a 100 MDT coin reward, which acts as an incentive to mine on a continuous basis. “

Measurable Data Token Coin Trading

