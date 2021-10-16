Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 176.2% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS:MFCSF opened at $7.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

