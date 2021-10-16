Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.48.

NYSE:MDT opened at $127.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $171.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

