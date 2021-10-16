MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Capitalization Achieves $551,967.08

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $551,967.08 and approximately $142,916.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00068613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00075174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00109387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.56 or 0.99750876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,807.19 or 0.06248533 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00026969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

