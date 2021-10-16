Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $288,900.65 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00309903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,696,784 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

