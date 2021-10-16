MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

MEIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Rowe boosted their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

MEIP opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. Analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 474,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 193,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 56,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

