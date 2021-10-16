Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 229.50 ($3.00).

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 173.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 283.58. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 128.56 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98). The company has a market capitalization of £7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.