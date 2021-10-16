Memetic / PepeCoin One Day Volume Reaches $1,510.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $1,510.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.66 or 0.00319349 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007931 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002033 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.