Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,618 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mercury General by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mercury General by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCY opened at $55.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

