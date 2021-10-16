Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Update

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Meridian stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $30.30. 4,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.54. Meridian has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. Meridian had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Meridian will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meridian by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,950 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meridian by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.
Meridian Company Profile
Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.
Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.