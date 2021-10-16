Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Update

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Meridian stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $30.30. 4,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.54. Meridian has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. Meridian had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Meridian will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meridian by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,950 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meridian by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

