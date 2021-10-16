Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.30. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after purchasing an additional 462,477 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after purchasing an additional 228,707 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $13,229,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 101.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 385,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,407 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

