MESEFA (SEFA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24,548.18

MESEFA (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. One MESEFA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MESEFA has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. MESEFA has a market cap of $24,548.18 and $6.00 worth of MESEFA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00068646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00076157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00109572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,656.95 or 0.99749607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.96 or 0.06234189 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00026945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MESEFA Profile

MESEFA’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. The official website for MESEFA is mesefa.com . MESEFA’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MESEFA

