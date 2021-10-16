Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MESO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mesoblast by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 179,499 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 1,325.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.