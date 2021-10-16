MetaHash (MHC) Price Reaches $0.0102 on Top Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $29.18 million and $933,893.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00068351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00075807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00109302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,109.39 or 1.00146607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.27 or 0.06231188 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00026864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,017,312,829 coins and its circulating supply is 2,847,610,582 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars.

