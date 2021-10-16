MetaMorph Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 98.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $441,474.74 and approximately $2.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.78 or 0.00206015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00092821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.