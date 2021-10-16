Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $17.37 million and approximately $183,011.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.25 or 0.06293424 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00088878 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,137,274 coins and its circulating supply is 79,137,176 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.