MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get MetLife alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. MetLife has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.