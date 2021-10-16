Metronome (MET) Trading Up 9% This Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Metronome has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $5.29 or 0.00008637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $64.59 million and $31,771.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00069358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00075750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00108510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,259.47 or 0.99932198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.14 or 0.06295385 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00025982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,485,273 coins and its circulating supply is 12,198,899 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.