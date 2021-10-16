Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 26,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,381.40.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,417.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,504.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,392.01. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $985.05 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

