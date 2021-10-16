Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.50. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

Meyer Burger Technology AG is a globally active technology company. It specializes in innovative systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. The firm engages in the development of photovoltaics along the entire value chain and has set essential industry standards, such as the diamond wire saw technology, the industrial PERC solution and precision measurement technology for solar modules.

