MicroBitcoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $945,671.97 and $213.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001610 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 185.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005020 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00038510 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

