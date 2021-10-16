Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Northern Trust Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,583,941 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,178,783 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Microsoft worth $23,997,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.21. 25,384,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,975,193. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

