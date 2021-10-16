Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,527 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Microsoft stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.21. 25,384,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,975,193. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.66. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

