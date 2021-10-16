Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $197.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.52. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $200.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

