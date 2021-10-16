Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 610,689 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,842,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 688.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 162,464 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,547,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 82,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $553,000.

HIE stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

