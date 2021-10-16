MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Up 4.7% This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $42.92 million and $155,336.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00006556 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.19 or 0.00316555 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007961 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,783,417 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.