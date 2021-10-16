Minereum (MNE) Trading 53.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $27,239.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00206323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00092749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,540,221 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

