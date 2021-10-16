Mirror Protocol Price Reaches $3.02 on Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.02 or 0.00004989 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $235.13 million and approximately $130.88 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00068172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00076533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00109274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,722.10 or 1.00171363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.91 or 0.06283434 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00027294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

