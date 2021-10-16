Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust 1-Day Volume Hits $8,603.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $372.19 or 0.00604372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $28.54 million and $8,603.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00070218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00074274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00110562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,423.48 or 0.99740994 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.82 or 0.06350496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 76,671 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

