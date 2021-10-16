Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Market Cap Achieves $28.57 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $28.57 million and $16,104.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $372.62 or 0.00611117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00069301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00075135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00108384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,101.40 or 1.00210450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.44 or 0.06269059 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00025876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 76,671 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

