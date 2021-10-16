Mithril Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.10 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $51.19 million and approximately $11.10 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022977 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.62 or 0.00291804 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001056 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.