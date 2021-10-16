Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report $50.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.27 million. Model N posted sales of $41.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $192.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.23 million to $192.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $214.34 million, with estimates ranging from $213.32 million to $216.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $463,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,262,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $45,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 58.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 150.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.