Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.51.

MOLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price target on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth about $5,123,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,586,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOLN opened at $19.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.72. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

