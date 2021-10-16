Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,024 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $66,449,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

