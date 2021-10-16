Monero Classic Trading Down 0.6% This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.71 million and $2,214.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.62 or 0.00439831 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.